Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS NVZMY traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.23. 10,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,975. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average is $62.65. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.8492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 36.60%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

