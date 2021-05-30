NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of DNOW opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NOW will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJO LP acquired a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter worth about $2,383,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of NOW by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 115,814 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NOW by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 50,972 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NOW by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 159,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

