Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.42). Nutanix posted earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $375,470.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602 over the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $311,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $9,050,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

