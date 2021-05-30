Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the April 29th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.63% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $19.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

