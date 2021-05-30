Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the April 29th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 735,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 297,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 856,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,022,000 after buying an additional 19,029 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.