NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $700.00 to $750.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $649.57 and last traded at $646.75, with a volume of 594923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $619.52.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $670.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $659.83.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 183.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $596.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.79.

Shares of NVIDIA are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 27.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

