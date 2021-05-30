NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $735.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $670.00 to $735.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist raised their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $659.83.

NVIDIA stock opened at $649.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.31, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $339.40 and a 12 month high of $651.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $596.96 and its 200-day moving average is $550.79.

NVIDIA’s stock is set to split on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 27.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

