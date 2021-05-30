Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Brokerages predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will post sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $7.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

OLN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 997,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.33. Olin has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Olin by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

