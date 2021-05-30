One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 million-$14.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.63 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS remained flat at $$5.80 during midday trading on Friday. 58,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,186. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $107.36 million, a P/E ratio of 96.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.64%. Equities analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.96.

In other One Stop Systems news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.