ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $52.74 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.76.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

