Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.030-0.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.76 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.690-1.820 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 44,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,116. The company has a market capitalization of $533.86 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.80. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $22.90.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $49,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Greylock Xii Gp Llc sold 266,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $4,495,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

