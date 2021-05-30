Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 92 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 6,558.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fortinet by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,019,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,503,627 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $218.54 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.91.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

