Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.13 on Friday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.11 and a 12-month high of $100.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.13.

