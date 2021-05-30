Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.