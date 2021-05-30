Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.35. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.61 and its 200-day moving average is $108.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.46%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,197 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,985,000 after purchasing an additional 373,301 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Insiders have sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

