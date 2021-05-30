OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. OraSure Technologies reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSUR. Citigroup reduced their price target on OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.27 and a beta of -0.25. OraSure Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after buying an additional 634,826 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 50,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

