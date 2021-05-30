OST Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One OST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a total market capitalization of $12.29 million and $330,939.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OST has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00073706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.39 or 0.00864167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.95 or 0.08753205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00087760 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official website is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.