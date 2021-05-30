PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $260.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $305.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $148.93 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,069 shares of company stock valued at $54,063,349. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

