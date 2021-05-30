Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.21

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.21 and traded as high as $16.50. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 4,067 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 1.66%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Peoples Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

Peoples Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

