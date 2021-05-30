Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.580-1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.400 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of PRDO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. 581,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,014. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $858.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $352,616.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $118,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,193 shares of company stock worth $491,414. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

