Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.390-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.580-1.640 EPS.

Shares of PRDO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,014. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $858.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 28,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $352,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Hurst sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $118,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,193 shares of company stock valued at $491,414. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

