Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,197 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,780 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,780,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $102,316,000 after buying an additional 1,051,039 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $463,888,000 after acquiring an additional 652,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Performance Food Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,109,903 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $52,842,000 after acquiring an additional 550,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $50.13 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

