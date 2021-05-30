Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of Petrofac stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 36,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,617. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Petrofac has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $643.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

