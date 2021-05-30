Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Cut by Bank of The West

Bank of The West cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,879 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.73. 16,160,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,194,273. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

