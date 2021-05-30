Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.300-0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $213 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $200.14 million.Phibro Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.250-1.270 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,110. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

