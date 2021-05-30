PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 450,500 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the April 29th total of 303,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of PFN stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 175,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,895. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $10.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 20.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

