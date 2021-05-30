Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Acquires C$19,840.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow purchased 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,167,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,871,925.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$14,935.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Robert Disbrow purchased 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert Disbrow sold 300,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Disbrow acquired 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.00.

PNE traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.33. 105,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,412. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$31.29 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$0.50 price objective (up previously from C$0.30) on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

