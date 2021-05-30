Piper Sandler Increases JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target to $17.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.31% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

JOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

JOAN opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.54. JOANN has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.53 million and a PE ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.91.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that JOANN will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JOANN news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wade D. Miquelon purchased 47,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,968. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 124,550 shares of company stock worth $1,464,168.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

