Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.17.

Several analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Popular stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.61. 490,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.23. Popular has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $82.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.12 million. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Popular will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sapience Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 252,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 42,420 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter worth $500,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 123.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 71,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

