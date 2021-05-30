Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$43.00 at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on POW. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.71.
TSE POW opened at C$39.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a current ratio of 103.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$22.25 and a one year high of C$39.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.03.
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.
