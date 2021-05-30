Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$43.00 at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on POW. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.71.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

TSE POW opened at C$39.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a current ratio of 103.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.35. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$22.25 and a one year high of C$39.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.03.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The business had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.