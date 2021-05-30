PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Short Interest Up 63.4% in May

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 423,000 shares, an increase of 63.4% from the April 29th total of 258,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 235.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS PCELF opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.06. PowerCell Sweden AB has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells and fuel cell systems for automotive, marine, and stationary applications in Sweden and internationally. It offers PowerCell S2 based solutions that comprise PowerCell MS-30, a fuel cell system for battery-operated electric vehicles; PowerCell PS-5, a fuel cell system that is used for electricity generation, as well as an auxiliary power generator for telecom, traffic, building, and household applications; and PowerCell S2 fuel cell stack.

