PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.41.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $28.43. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.