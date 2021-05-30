ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUMP. Citigroup increased their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of ProPetro stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.94. 364,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,923. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 3.34. ProPetro has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,977 shares of company stock valued at $918,435. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Towle & Co. bought a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth about $38,304,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ProPetro by 266.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 968,812 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $4,353,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $4,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

