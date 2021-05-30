PropTech Investment Co. II’s Lock-Up Period To End on June 2nd (OTCMKTS:PTICU)

PropTech Investment Co. II’s (OTCMKTS:PTICU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 2nd. PropTech Investment Co. II had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS PTICU opened at $10.11 on Friday. PropTech Investment Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Get PropTech Investment Co. II alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTICU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $255,000.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropTech Investment Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.