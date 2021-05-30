Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Provident Financial Services reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $173,710.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,647 shares of company stock valued at $388,419. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,260,000 after acquiring an additional 236,714 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,824,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.26. 269,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.