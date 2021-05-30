PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. PVH posted earnings per share of ($3.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 127.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

In other PVH news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $6,658,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $1,376,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $114.82. The company had a trading volume of 815,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,412. PVH has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $121.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

