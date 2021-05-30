Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 3.18%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

PAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

PAG opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.49. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,336,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 171,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

