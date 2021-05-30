Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Decreased by Analyst

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for StealthGas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StealthGas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

GASS stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.70. StealthGas has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $3.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $114.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.60.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. StealthGas had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 2.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 25.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 352,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 72,404 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

