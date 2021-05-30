Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NYSE:AEO opened at $35.43 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 22.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.00%.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

