Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Issued By Desjardins

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saputo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get Saputo alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.88.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$41.92 on Friday. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$31.39 and a 1 year high of C$41.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.20 billion and a PE ratio of 28.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.