QKL Stores Inc. (OTCMKTS:QKLS) Short Interest Update

QKL Stores Inc. (OTCMKTS:QKLS) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of QKLS remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. QKL Stores has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.45.
QKL Stores Company Profile
