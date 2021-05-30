Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Receives $39.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QBCRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Quebecor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS QBCRF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. 1,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960. Quebecor has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.