QUINADS (QUIN) Trading 52% Lower Over Last Week

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 59.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. One QUINADS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINADS has a market cap of $313,509.21 and $47.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUINADS has traded down 52% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUINADS alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00112671 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002374 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.29 or 0.00694430 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000062 BTC.

QUINADS Profile

QUINADS (QUIN) is a coin. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 coins. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @QuinAdsToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com

Buying and Selling QUINADS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUINADS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINADS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.