Qutoutiao (QTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 1st. Qutoutiao has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $196.69 million for the quarter.

Get Qutoutiao alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QTT opened at $2.16 on Friday. Qutoutiao has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $654.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Qutoutiao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qutoutiao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.