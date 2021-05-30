Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,210,000 shares, an increase of 114.8% from the April 29th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.3 days.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ranpak by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Ranpak by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ranpak by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PACK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.08. 492,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,835. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ranpak has a twelve month low of $6.79 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.37.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.

PACK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

