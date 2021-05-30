RED (RED) Price Tops $0.0092 on Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last week, RED has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $39,674.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00489095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010979 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000228 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000117 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

