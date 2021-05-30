Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.99. Approximately 29,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 313,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Z alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the first quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the first quarter worth $279,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the first quarter worth $287,000. Polygon Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Z in the first quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Z during the first quarter valued at $1,001,000. 47.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.