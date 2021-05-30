Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Director Bali Muralidhar Purchases 5,915 Shares

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Director Bali Muralidhar purchased 5,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $55,482.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RPHM opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($3.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPHM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

