Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700.60 Million

Analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will post $700.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $785.40 million. Renewable Energy Group posted sales of $545.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

NASDAQ REGI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.07. 573,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,193. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

