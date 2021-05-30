Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS RTBRF remained flat at $$10.19 on Friday. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC brand in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

