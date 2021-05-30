Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS RTBRF remained flat at $$10.19 on Friday. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87.
About Restaurant Brands New Zealand
Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.